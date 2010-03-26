A frail Dennis Hopper gets Hollywood star - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A frail Dennis Hopper gets Hollywood star

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A bandaged and frail Dennis Hopper was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues Friday as he was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

The 73-year-old actor and filmmaker, who is battling prostate cancer, appeared gaunt and was helped to the stage by a friend. Hopper explained that bandages on his right arm and eye were the result of a fall Thursday outside his home.

The two-time Oscar nominee, who has appeared in more than 100 films, said he came to Hollywood from his native Kansas at 18, "so that was my college."

"Everything I've learned, I've learned from Hollywood," he said. "This has been my home and my schooling."

As Hopper was speaking, a Hollywood tour bus passed slowly by the sidewalk ceremony and the tour guide said over the loudspeaker, "We love you Dennis."

Jack Nicholson, Viggo Mortensen, David Lynch and Dwight Yoakam were among the luminaries on hand to honor their friend and colleague. Nicholson wore a shirt decorated with images from "Easy Rider," the classic 1969 road film Hopper wrote, directed and starred in, alongside Peter Fonda.

Mortensen, who kissed Hopper on the cheek before approaching the microphone, called his friend of 20 years "a complete and fertile artist" who has been "a constant source of ideas, inspiration and humor for his friends and colleagues."

Another longtime friend, producer Mark Canton, said Hopper is "the coolest guy on the planet," which elicited a broad smile from the ailing star.

"He is a force of nature," Canton said. "He is a world-class original, a legend in his own right, whose impact on the arts and people that he loves so dearly is second to none."

As Hopper's star in front of the historic Egyptian Theatre was unveiled, the actor's 7-year-old daughter, Galen, threw her arms around her father's neck.

Hundreds of camera-toting spectators lined Hollywood Boulevard for the 30-minute ceremony.

Hopper and his wife, Victoria, have been locked in a contentious feud since he filed to end the couple's nearly 14-year marriage in January. Earlier this week, Hopper's attorney said the actor is terminally ill and too weak to be questioned by his wife's attorneys in a deposition.

Doctors approved his appearance at Friday's ceremony because the event was a positive experience.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 

  • Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:35:17 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.