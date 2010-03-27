Hazardous material discovered inside El Cajon storage

Last night, hazardous material crews and sheriff's deputies were called on site to a storage facility in El Cajon.

A full bomb-arson squad was called to A-American self storage in the 11-hundred block of Greenfield Drive around 6 p.m.

After the bill went unpaid, investigators told News 8 that employees at the facility popped the locks on a storage unit early yesterday. That's when they found some suspicious materials that could be drug or chemical related.

It is still unknown exactly what those materials are, but we are told drug enforcement officers were called to the scene.