Headley, Correia lead Padres past Giants 7-0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Headley hit a three-run double during a four-run fourth inning, giving him 20 RBI this spring, and right-hander Kevin Correia pitched seven shutout innings as the San Diego Padres rolled past the San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Sunday.

Headley's hit came off right-hander Denny Bautista, and an opposite-field shot into the left-field corner that eluded the grasp of veteran Mark DeRosa, who is making the adjustment from infield to outfield for the Giants.

Correia, who won a team-best 12 games in a career-high 33 starts last season, scattered seven hits and struck out one. He also allowed his first walk of the spring.

Closer Heath Bell got in some work in the ninth inning, giving up a hit and striking out one.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.