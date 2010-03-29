1 hurt, 3 police officers suffer smoke inhalation in house - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 hurt, 3 police officers suffer smoke inhalation in house

Posted: Updated:

One person is hurt and at least three police officers suffered smoke inhalation after an early morning fire in Chula Vista.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of Douglas street and a resident of the home was taken to the UCSD medical center.

There is no word on the extent of his or her injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

