San Diego women run unbeaten streak against Mexico to 24

Mexico's Leticia Villalpando, left, and USA's Shannon Boxx, right, battle over a loose ball during their soccer match Sunday, March. 28, 2010, in San Diego. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Chris Park) Mexico's Leticia Villalpando, left, and USA's Shannon Boxx, right, battle over a loose ball during their soccer match Sunday, March. 28, 2010, in San Diego. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Chris Park)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Amy Rodriguez and Shannon Boxx scored first-half goals as the United States increased its unbeaten streak against Mexico to 24 matches with a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Kristine Lilly became the first U.S. player to appear in a match in four different decades when she went on in the 30th minute. The 38-year-old Lilly appeared in her 343rd career match, the most of any female American player.

The Americans improved their record to 23 wins and a draw against Mexico.

Rodriguez scored in the 12th minute when she took a long pass from Heather O'Reilly and beat goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar to the ball with a left-foot shot.

