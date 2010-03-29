Cal and Virginia crews power to wins in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California's men and Virginia's women have captured the major championships at the 37th annual San Diego Crew Classic.

Cal took its second straight and 10th overall Copley Cup title for men's eights on Sunday, winning by more than a boat length over Brown in the final of the men's Collegiate Varsity Invitational at Crown Point Shores on Mission Bay.

The Golden Bears covered the 2,000-meter course in 5 minutes, 49.5 seconds. Brown followed in 5:53.63 and Syracuse was third in 5:56.22.

Virginia's women held off Southern California to win the school's first Jessop-Whittier Cup for women's eights. The Cavaliers covered 2,000 meters in 6:34.2. USC crossed in 6:37.48 and was followed by UCLA in 6:41.95.

