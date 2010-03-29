Hee Kyung Seo wins Kia Classic for first LPGA Tour title

Hee Kyung Seo, of South Korea, hits her tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the LPGA Kia Classic golf tournament at La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif. Friday, March 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Hee Kyung Seo ran away with the inaugural Kia Classic for her first LPGA Tour title Sunday, shooting a 2-under 70 for a six-stroke victory in the final round in Carlsbad.

Seo is not a member of the LPGA Tour, but received one of the three sponsor's exemptions to get into the tournament. The 23-year-old Seo can choose to become an LPGA Tour member.

After opening with a 70 at La Costa, Seo took the lead with a second-round 67 and had a 69 on Saturday en route to a 12-under 276 total.

South Koreans swept the top four spots, with Inbee Park (65) finishing second, and Jiyai Shin (jee-yeye shin) (70) and Jee Young Lee (70) tying for third at 5 under.