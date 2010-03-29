Five injured in early morning house fire in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CBS 8) - A fire ripped through a Chula Vista home early Monday, sending one person to the hospital and injuring four others including three police officers, officials said.

The fire was reported at a single-story home in the 500 block of Douglas Street just after 1:30 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

It took fire crews just over 30 minutes to put out the fire. One resident of the home had to be transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. A neighbor was also treated for smoke inhalation.

One police officer who suffered from smoke inhalation was taken to Sharp Hospital. Two other officers were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.