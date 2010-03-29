8-year-old Salvador eager to find a Forever Family

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Eight-year-old Salvador loves to rap and has given himself the nickname "Lil' Sal". He's quite a character -- happy, energetic and a resilient little boy, especially when you consider he's had to move nine different times in his short eight years.

Salvador came dressed to impress, but he didn't let his formal wear interfere with having fun. For his final act, Sal showed off his dance moves. Then he entertained us even more with act two.

What Salvador loves to do most is rap. He'd like to find parents who can wrap their arms around him and make him their son.

"He wants a family who has as much energy as he does, someone who is active and who can go outside and take him to the parks and not just sit around, a family that plays a lot of sports," his social worker said.

Sal loves sports. His favorite?

"Football, baseball, hockey," he said.

He also loves to explore. Sal is imaginative and inquisitive, outgoing and optimistic. They're amazing qualities when you consider this eight-year-old has been in the foster care system since he was a toddler.

"It's a sad feeling because he's been in our system for a while and he really needs a home. As we know, a group home is not your ideal home. It's just kind of a temporary place. He's really looking for permanency," his social worker said.

Sal needs parents to help him reach new heights and give him the future he deserves.

"I think he's really resilient. You have to be if you've been in system six and a half years, different home to different home. I can't imagine what that's like to have to say hello to someone, get to know them, then have to leave.

"So the fact that he's still here, the fact that he's still having fun, playing sports, doing really, really well in school, which is great -- it's a good strength for him, it's kind of astonishing. Every time, I feel more hopeful he'll find a family because he's doing what he needs to do. He's a strong kid," Sal's social worker said.

He's a kid with a personality that will make you smile.

"If someone's out there willing to give him their heart, love, it would be a great fit for Lil' Sal," his social worker said.

If you're interested in adopting from foster care, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U to learn more about getting started in the process. The County of San Diego offers monthly orientation classes.

News 8 would like to thank the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center for inviting our Adopt 8 kids to enjoy an afternoon there.