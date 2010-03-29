Chaz Bono asks judge to change name, gender - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chaz Bono asks judge to change name, gender

Posted: Updated:
Gay rights activist Chaz Bono speaks during the Transgender Law Center 7th Anniversary event in San Francisco, Nov. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Gay rights activist Chaz Bono speaks during the Transgender Law Center 7th Anniversary event in San Francisco, Nov. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LOS ANGELES – Chaz Bono is asking a judge to formally change his name and gender.

The 41-year-old writer, activist and reality-TV star, was born a girl to Sonny Bono and Cher. He filed a petition to change his name and gender last week.

Bono's doctor filed a declaration with the court indicating he performed a gender-change operation last year.

Formerly called Chastity, Bono has called the gender change "the best decision I've ever made."

The filing was first reported by celebrity Web site TMZ.com.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for May 6 in Santa Monica, Calif.

