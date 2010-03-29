Former SD superintendent Bersin named head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

(CBS 8) - President Obama has named Alan Bersin as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Bersin, who is currently the so-called "Border Czar" at Homeland Security, was nominated in September.

He has held several high-profile positions in San Diego, including serving as superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District.

Bersin will head an agency tasked with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the country, while also securing travel and trade.