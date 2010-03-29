Missing couple's computer records reveal research into passports

There's a possible new lead in the case of a missing Fallbrook family that vanished without a trace one month ago. Detectives confirm to News 8 the family of four may have been spotted on surveillance tape walking across the border at San Ysidro.

A Fallbrook man is speaking out about the disappearance of his brother and his family.

Brother says border tape does not show missing family

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) - San Diego County sheriff's investigators say a missing Fallbrook family's computer records show they had been looking into passport rules for children traveling to Mexico.

Homicide Lt. Dennis Brugos says investigators found e-mails indicating Joseph and Summer McStay were asking about entry into Mexico shortly before they disappeared.

Last month, investigators said surveillance video may have captured images of the missing couple and their two young sons crossing the border on foot. The McStays' white Isuzu Trooper was found in a nearby parking lot.

Relatives have called the disappearance out of character especially since the couple left their dogs at home and food rotting in their kitchen.

Detectives have found no evidence that the McStays had financial problems or were facing threats.

