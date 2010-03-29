Missing couple's computer records reveal research into passports - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing couple's computer records reveal research into passports

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) - San Diego County sheriff's investigators say a missing Fallbrook family's computer records show they had been looking into passport rules for children traveling to Mexico.

Homicide Lt. Dennis Brugos says investigators found e-mails indicating Joseph and Summer McStay were asking about entry into Mexico shortly before they disappeared.

Last month, investigators said surveillance video may have captured images of the missing couple and their two young sons crossing the border on foot. The McStays' white Isuzu Trooper was found in a nearby parking lot.

Relatives have called the disappearance out of character especially since the couple left their dogs at home and food rotting in their kitchen.

Detectives have found no evidence that the McStays had financial problems or were facing threats.

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

