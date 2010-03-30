Obama: Tea Party features 'core group' against him - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Obama: Tea Party features 'core group' against him

Buttons depicting President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are shown at the site of the "Showdown in Searchlight" tea party rally in Searchlight, Nev., Friday, March 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Buttons depicting President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are shown at the site of the "Showdown in Searchlight" tea party rally in Searchlight, Nev., Friday, March 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says he believes the Tea Party is built around a "core group" of people who question whether he is a U.S. citizen and believe he is a socialist.

But beyond that, Obama tells NBC he recognizes the movement involves "folks who have legitimate concerns" about the national debt and whether the government is taking on too many difficult issues simultaneously.

In an interview broadcast Tuesday on NBC's "Today" show, Obama said he feels "there's still going to be a group at their core that question my legitimacy." But he said he didn't want to paint Tea Party activists "in broad brushes" and he hopes to win over members who have "mainstream, legitimate concerns."

