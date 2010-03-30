Chelsea King's parents hold community forum for stricter sex offender law

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The parents of the murdered 17-year-old girl from suburban San Diego have added hundreds of recruits in their campaign to tighten California's laws on child sex predators.

Brent King told the crowd at a San Diego church Tuesday night that they were fighting for the children because the children have no voice.

Speakers outlined plans for a proposed Chelsea's Law in memory of Chelsea King, whose body was found earlier this month, five days after she disappeared on an afternoon run. The man charged in her death was convicted of molesting a 13-year-old neighbor in 2000.

Republican Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher said Chelsea's Law would require life prison sentences for sexually violent child predators and lifetime parole for less serious offenders. The law would bar parolees from schools, parks and bus stops.

