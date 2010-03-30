Officer arrested for alleged immigrant smuggling

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A New Mexico police officer has been arrested at a San Diego border crossing for allegedly attempting to cross into the U.S. with an illegal immigrant.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman Jackie Dizdul says Bosque Farms police Officer Ronald Haley was arrested Friday after an inspection at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Dizdul says Haley drove up to the checkpoint in a Chevy Tahoe with a female passenger. Dizdul says Haley presented a Mexican border crossing card for the woman that actually belonged to her sister. Authorities determined the woman had no legal documents to enter the U.S.

Haley is being held at the San Diego Metropolitan Correction Center as he awaits federal charges.

