Chargers sign CB Vasher

Chargers sign CB Vasher

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers have signed cornerback Nathan Vasher to a two-year contract.

Vasher played the past six seasons with the Chicago Bears. He played for three seasons under Ron Rivera, now the Chargers' defensive coordinator.

He played in 15 games last season, with 15 tackles and one interception.

