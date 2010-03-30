Security boosted on LA rails after Moscow bombings

A woman walks past two heavily-armed counterterrorism officers stationed outside the turnstiles at Grand Central Station in New York, Monday, March 29, 2010.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Security has been increased on Los Angeles County commuter rail lines because of the deadly subway suicide bombings in Russia.

Sheriff's Department and Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials stress there have been no threats in the Los Angeles area.

Thirty-nine people were killed and 71 people injured in Monday's bombings in Moscow.

In response, Lt. Karl Schow of the Sheriff's Transit Services Bureau says staff levels have been increased on trains and more bomb sniffing dogs are riding the rails. About 270,000 passengers board MTA trains each day.

MTA spokesman Dave Sotero says the measures are precautionary. The Sheriff's Department provides security on the MTA's rail and bus system.

