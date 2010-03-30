Proposal to eliminate some minimum school days is dead - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Proposal to eliminate some minimum school days finds no support

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A proposal to eliminate some minimum days in the San Diego Unified School District is dead Tuesday.

Board member John de Beck suggested a policy that would require teachers to take their five mandatory furlough days on teacher work days instead of full school days.

De Back presented the idea at Tuesday night's school board meeting, but he found no support among the rest of the board, and the idea was put to rest.

