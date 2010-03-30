Driver accused in fatal Carl's Jr. crash ordered to stand trial

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A man accused of being drunk when he crashed his SUV into an El Cajon Carl's Jr., killing a customer, will stand trial.

Richard Daus, 75, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI in the January death of retire school teacher Randy Smith.

Smith was drinking coffee and reading the paper when Daus's SUV crashed into the building, sending him flying.

Prosecutors say Daus's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.