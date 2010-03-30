Driver who caused deadly crash on Hwy 67 sentenced to prison

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A man who admitted to causing a crash on Highway 67 that killed a young mother was sentenced Tuesday to four years in state prison.

Melvin Pearles, 48, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in connection with last year's crash that killed 25-year-old Alexandria Drake. Drake's four-month-old son, who was in the car with his mother, survived.

Pearles admitted he was racing a BMW when he lost control and hit Drake's car head-on. The driver of that BMW was never caught.

The defendant drove his Jaguar around a bend in the road and drove into the shoulder to pass another vehicle, spinning out when he tried to drive back into the lane, witnesses said.

According to the CHP, Pearles was driving between 83 and 97 miles per hour when the crash happened.