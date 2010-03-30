Authorities search for man who robbed Alpine bank

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - FBI investigators have launched a manhunt for a suspect who's accused of holding up a California Bank and Trust branch in Alpine.

Authorities say the alleged robber entered the branch claiming to have a gun and demanded cash from a teller.

The suspect also tried taking money from other tellers before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen heading west on Arnold Way riding a BMX-type bike.

The suspect is described as a white male between 17 and 25 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches and wearing a motorcycle helmet and white bandana.