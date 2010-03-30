Fire destroys mobile home in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (CBS 8) - A fire destroyed a mobile home at a mobile home park in Santee Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze was reported in the 8300 block of Mission Gorge Road at about 11:30 a.m., according to a Heartland Fire Department dispatcher.

One person inside the home at the time escaped without injury. The fire was contained just after noon, the dispatcher said.

According to investigators, an electrical issue caused the fire.