Bice - A second coming in the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Just off the corner of Fourth and Island in the heart of the Gaslamp, you might say that one downtown restaurant has been born again.

"We are talking about the second coming of Bice. It opened in the Paladium Building, some people might remember back in the early 90s with the likes of Tiffany and other high-end stores," San Diego magazine restaurant critic Robin Kleven Dishon said. "The good news is Bice is back and I'm really happy to say is well worth a visit."

"I think especially some of the starters are notable. The thinly-sliced octopus, which is sliced so thinly it looks like a little paper mosaic, is drizzled with olive, dill and slivered fennel. It's wonderful. The other would be a salad of castelluccio lentils, they are these little tiny, very flavorful, very expensive lentils.

"Two things that Bice does really well are their pastas and their meats. As far as the pastas, I like their homemade raviolis. They come stuffed with their mix of long-simmered veal and beef. The veal tenderloin lives up to its name, so tender you could cut it with a spoon.

"I also really like the pork tenderloin. It comes with pink peppercorns and every third bite you get this blast of sweet, hot flavor that really enhances the pork," Dishon said.

For dessert, Bice offers something deliciously different -- a cheese bar.

"People will just sit there, a la sushi bar, and will instead order a selection of cheeses, and then it's paired with the home jams, such as an onion jam or apricot or tomato and they really enhance the cheeses," Dishon said.

Witness the rebirth of Bice.

Bice

425 Island Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 239-2423

www.bicesandiego.com/