San Diego schools drop parental OK for medical leaves

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teenagers in the San Diego Unified School District will no longer need parental consent to leave campus for private medical appointments, including pregnancy, abortion, drug and suicide counseling.

The school board unanimously adopted the revised policy Tuesday night to comply with state law.

The district's former policy required parental permission. Employees also had to alert parents if they learned a student was pregnant or considering abortion.

The new policy will keep those matters confidential.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.