Jesse James reportedly seeking professional help

LOS ANGELES – Jesse James reportedly is seeking professional help to deal with "personal issues" after a cheating scandal that has put his nearly five-year marriage to Sandra Bullock on the line.

His representative told People magazine in a statement Tuesday that James "realized that this time was crucial to help himself, help his family and help save his marriage."

The representative did not specify the type of treatment facility.

Bullock was on a career high that culminated with an Oscar win for "The Blind Side" just before Internet rumors of James' infidelity surfaced.

The two walked hand-in-hand down Oscar's red carpet, celebrated together at the parties afterward and were photographed outside a Long Beach burger joint the day after the awards.

A call placed to James' representative after business hours Tuesday was not immediately returned.



