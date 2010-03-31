Latos' elbow fine, Padres beat Reds 7-5 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Latos' elbow fine, Padres beat Reds 7-5

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Mat Latos had no problems with his elbow in his return to the mound on Tuesday, and the San Diego Padres made it another challenging afternoon for Cincinnati opening-day starter Aaron Harang, rolling to a 7-5 victory.

Latos missed a start last week because of a tender pitching elbow. He struggled with his control at times, but allowed only one unearned run and three hits in three innings. Latos is competing for the fifth starter's spot.

Harang gave up five hits and five runs in 4 2-3 innings, pitching deep into counts. He also had a throwing error — one of three by the Reds that extended his innings. In his last two starts, Harang has given up 14 hits and 12 runs in 7 1-3 innings.

