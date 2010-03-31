Abducted Iraqi-American contractor returns to U.S.

Issa Salomi's first call home was to his 27-year-old son Roger. He said memories of the birth of the oldest of his four boys and his son's childhood sustained him after he was kidnapped in Baghdad in January.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Iraqi-American kidnapped while working as a linguist for U.S. troops is scheduled to return to the United States late Tuesday.

Army South spokeswoman Arwen Consaul says 60-year-old Issa Salomi is on a flight from Qatar, where he got initial medical checkups. Consaul says Salomi is expected to arrive in San Antonio for screenings as part of a voluntary reintegration program.

Salomi will reunite with his family at either Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio or in San Diego, where his wife lives.

He was snatched in late January. A Shiite extremist group claimed responsibility, demanding the release of militants and withdrawal of U.S. troops. The group issued a statement saying Salomi's release came after the Iraqi government released four of its members.

