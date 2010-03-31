U.S. Navy Plane Crashes in Arabian Sea

MANAMA, Bahrain – A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf region on Wednesday and one of the four crew members is still missing, the military said in a statement.

Three of the four crew members have been recovered and search and rescue efforts for the fourth one are currently under way, the U.S. Navy's statement said. It called the crash a "mishap."

The E-2C Hawkeye, which is primarily used to detect incoming aircraft with its 24-foot diameter radar, crashed in the North Arabian Sea after the it "experienced mechanical malfunctions."

The plane was used for command and control functions on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, as well as surveillance.

The Navy is investigating the incident, said the statement.

The E-2 Hawkeye is a twin engine and turboprop aircraft plane that can carry up to five crew members.

The Hawkeye provides all-weather airborne early warning, in addition to surface surveillance, combat coordination and search and rescue operations.

The aircraft uses computerized radar and electronic surveillance sensors to provide early warning and to identify potentially hostile air and surface targets.