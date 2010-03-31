San Pasqual Indian tribe wins slot machine lawsuit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Pasqual Indian tribe wins slot machine lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego County Indian tribe has won a lawsuit challenging a state cap on slot machines.

A federal judge ruled this week there should have been 10,000 more slot machines allocated to various tribes under a 1999 gaming deal with the state. The lawsuit was filed by the San Pasqual Indian band, which owns a casino in Valley Center.

The Rincon Indian band won a similar lawsuit in San Diego last week.

An attorney for the San Pasqual tribe says the Valley Center casino already has installed more slot machines under a ruling made by a federal judge in Northern California last year.

However, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is challenging that decision.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.