County, City, State offices closed in observance of Cesar Chavez Day

In remembrance of Cesar Chavez Day, administrative offices for the County of San Diego, City of San Diego and City of Chula Vista will be closed.

State offices, including the Department of Motor Vehicles and Superior Courts will also be closed for the holiday, which marks the birthday of the late civil rights leader.

Chavez was a farm labor leader who pushed for better wages, health, care, pensions and humane living conditions.

