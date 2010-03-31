Chula Vista firefighter charged with raping fiancée

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CBS 8) - A Chula Vista firefighter is charged with raping his fiancé in Riverside County.

William Bolduc is free on bail after pleading not guilty. He's accused of raping his fiancée and taking pictures of the attack at her Murrieta home after picking her up from a medical office in December.

The alleged victim was under anesthesia and at one point was unconscious.

Bolduc has been with the Chula Vista Fire Department for 18 years. The department has placed him on leave.