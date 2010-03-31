Apparent smuggling boat washes up on Torrey Pines beach

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - An apparent human smuggling boat washed up on Torrey Pines State Beach overnight.

Lifeguards say the boat capsized near the shoreline and washed onto the beach at about midnight.

Witnesses say up to 10 people wearing all black either jumped or were thrown off the boat. They were all seen running across north Torrey Pines Road.

Border patrol agents have been searching the area, but so far have found no signs of the boat's occupants.