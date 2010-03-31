CrimeFighters Manhunt: Humberto Hernandez

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping police in a county wide manhunt.

Humberto Hernandez, 21, is wanted for violating the terms of his release.

Hernandez is a gang member with a history of violent crime and drug-related offenses, and is known to hang out in Vista.

Hernandez is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 160 pounds with a shaved head. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He also has Chargers-style lightning bolts tattooed on both sides of his neck.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. If you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You don't have to give your name to be eligible for reward money.