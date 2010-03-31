Greinke roughed up for 5 runs by Padres

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke was touched up for five earned runs, six hits and three walks in his final spring tuneup by the San Diego Padres, who played to a 8-8 tie with the Royals on Wednesday.

Jon Garland, San Diego's opening day starter, allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.

Chase Headley homered in the second inning off Greinke, also had an RBI double to finish the spring with 23 runs batted in. Will Venable followed with an opposite-field three-run homer, his fourth.

Scott Hairston also homered off Greinke, who worked 5 1-3 innings.

The Padres are 15-2-2 in their last 19 games this spring after starting with a 2-8 record.

