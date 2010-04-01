Friends and colleagues remember EMT killed in line of duty

An EMT struck and killed Thursday morning on SR-163 has been identified as 24-year-old Esteban Bahena.

A paramedic working at an accident site was struck and killed during a subsequent crash Thursday morning.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8/AP) - A paramedic responding to an accident was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Route 163 in Hillcrest Thursday, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes, officials said.



The accident was reported at about 7 a.m. near the Washington Street onramp.

According to San Diego Medical Services, Esteban Bahena, 24, was setting up flares on the roadway when he was hit. He was taken to nearby Scripps-Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Our paramedics and EMTs serve the San Diego community every day, and Esteban was one of our very well-liked and exemplary employees," SDMS CEO Philip Forgione said. "All our personnel are stunned and devastated by this incident, and our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the Bahena family."

The driver of the vehicle that hit the EMT was hospitalized for non-threatening injuries. According to Maurice Luque of San Diego Fire-Rescue, the driver requested that blood samples be taken to test for intoxicants. Tests indicated she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Luque said.

The accident was one of dozens reported on local freeways during the morning rush hour as rain moved through the area.

The northbound lanes of SR-163 were expected to remain closed during an investigation.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of another vehicle that was involved in the crash. If you have any information, contact the CHP.