Web gets April Fools' makeover of goofy hoaxes

For at least one day, Topeka is one of the most popular Web sites in the world. It's all part of an April Fools' Day prank by Google, which for one day has changed its name to 'Topeka.' (AP Photo/google.com)

NEW YORK – The Internet is getting an April Fools' Day makeover, as many of the major destinations on the Web continued the annual tradition of lighthearted hoaxes.

The prank Web sites were rolled out Wednesday in a collective effort to amuse, not confuse. In a way, it's the Internet's biggest holiday.

YouTube offered the curious option of watching videos in text. The comedy video site FunnyOrDie.com was revamped as Bieber or Die, its home page riddled with the teenybopper star Justin Bieber.

Google renamed itself Topeka, an ironic one-upmanship with the Kansas city, which renamed itself "Google, Kan." in March to help lure the company's experimental fiber-optic network.

The site for Ben & Jerry's offered an even more enticing fantasy: virtual ice-cream.

