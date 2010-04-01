Task force takes on Baja's troubled tourist image

In this March 30, 2009, file photo, Rosarito Beach tourist police officer Roberto Casas patrols a massive but empty beach during the middle of what was once a hectic spring break period in Playas de Rosarito, Mexico.

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — A police task force created to restore tourists' trust has started work in Tijuana and other Mexican border cities plagued by drug-fueled violence.

Officers with the Metropolitan Tourist Police took to the streets for the first time this week in Tijuana, Ensenada and Rosarito Beach. About 130 officers are using a shared name and uniforms as they patrol the 70-mile strip in Baja California that links their coastal cities near the California border.

It's one of several steps the region is taking to deal with a drop in U.S. tourism — even as spring break, Holy Week and a semiannual bike ride are expected to lure thousands of visitors south of the border.

