Task force takes on Baja's troubled tourist image - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Task force takes on Baja's troubled tourist image

Posted: Updated:
In this March 30, 2009, file photo, Rosarito Beach tourist police officer Roberto Casas patrols a massive but empty beach during the middle of what was once a hectic spring break period in Playas de Rosarito, Mexico. In this March 30, 2009, file photo, Rosarito Beach tourist police officer Roberto Casas patrols a massive but empty beach during the middle of what was once a hectic spring break period in Playas de Rosarito, Mexico.

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — A police task force created to restore tourists' trust has started work in Tijuana and other Mexican border cities plagued by drug-fueled violence.

Officers with the Metropolitan Tourist Police took to the streets for the first time this week in Tijuana, Ensenada and Rosarito Beach. About 130 officers are using a shared name and uniforms as they patrol the 70-mile strip in Baja California that links their coastal cities near the California border.

It's one of several steps the region is taking to deal with a drop in U.S. tourism — even as spring break, Holy Week and a semiannual bike ride are expected to lure thousands of visitors south of the border.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.