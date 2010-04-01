Calif's last auto plant prepares for final day

Employees at the NUMMI plant get a look the last Toyota Tacoma truck to come off the line in this photo provided by NUMMI on Friday, March 26, 2010 in Fremont, Calif.

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — California's sole remaining auto plant is preparing to make its final vehicle before closing its doors.

Thursday is the last day of operations for the New United Motor Manufacturing, or NUMMI, plant in Fremont.

NUMMI began 25 years ago as a joint venture between Toyota and General Motors Co. GM pulled out last year, and Toyota later announced it would halt production, eliminating 4,700 jobs.

The plant has sent thousands of workers home in recent days. The remaining 1,500 employees are expected to clock out for the last time Thursday and be escorted from the facility.

Workers say they have not allowed their production to slip even though they knew the plant was closing down.

San Leandro resident Michelle Cesar said everyone was still doing their jobs "correctly and with pride."

