The Dish with Anita: Grilled salmon with preserved lemon relish

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - I wanted to use the preserved lemons I recently made, so I decided to try it with grilled salmon paired with wild rice and a warm spinach salad. The lemon relish is a nice change from tartar or dill sauce and gives the fish a bright, refreshing finish. Enjoy!





Grilled Salmon



Ingredients:

4 skinless boneless salmon fillets*

1/3-cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp of each -- fresh lemon juice, honey, low-sodium soy sauce, brown sugar

1 tbsp lemon pepper or Mrs. Dash

3 to 4 tbsp olive oil





Instructions:

Pre heat stove top or gas grill to medium high.

Rinse fillets with cold water and pat dry with paper towels. In a small bowl combine Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, honey, soy sauce, brown sugar and Mrs. Dash and whisk to combine. Place salmon fillets in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag and pour marinade over fillets. Place in frig to marinate for two hours.

Remove fillets from marinade, and bring to room temperature before cooking (about 10 to 15 minutes). Brush both sides of fillets with olive oil. Place fillets on preheated grill for 4 to 5 minutes per side (cooking time will vary depending on how thick the fillets are). Remove when done and let rest a few minutes before topping with the lemon relish and serving.

Food Tip:

* If you can find it use wild salmon, not farm raised, it tastes much better.





Preserved lemon relish



Ingredients:

2 to 3 preserved lemons, rinsed, fine diced

6 green onions sliced thin

1/2-cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1/4-cup chipped cilantro

1/3- to 1/2cup Meyer lemon juice

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper

2 tsp sugar

3 to 4 tbsp light olive oil





Instructions:

Place first 7 ingredients in a small glass bowl and stir to combine. Add olive oil and mix well. Let mixture stand at room temperature for two hours before serving or make a day in advance for maximum flavor. Store leftovers in fridge up to 3 days.

Strawberry Spinach salad with Gorgonzola

Ingredients:

4 to 6 cups baby spinach leaves (cleaned)

1 1/2 cups fresh sliced strawberries

4 to 5 oz crumbled Gorgonzola

3 slices cooked, crumbled applewood smoked bacon or regular bacon

1/3 cup toasted walnut halves and pieces, or pecans

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup good balsamic vinegar

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp dark brown sugar

2 tsp real maple syrup

1 tbsp strawberry preserves

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste





Instructions:

Heat a skillet to medium high, toast walnuts in preheated skillet just until walnuts are fragrant. Remove from skillet and set aside to cool.

In a large salad bowl layer baby spinach, sliced strawberries, Gorgonzola, crumbled bacon and sliced shallot and set aside while you prepare the warm dressing.

In a small saucepan combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, brown sugar, maple syrup and strawberry preserves. Heat on medium high until dressing starts to thicken (this should take a few minutes). Remove from heat and season to taste with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly before pouring over salad. Toss salad, making sure to evenly coat all ingredients.

Food Tip:

*To save time, you can use a store bought spinach dressing. Add the strawberry preserves, heat and pour over the salad, then toss.

Preserved Lemon Recipe

Ingredients: (Makes one pint)





8 to10 medium to large Meyer lemons, washed

1 1/4 cup Kosher salt (very important -- do not use regular table salt)

2 bay leaves (fresh or dried)

1 1/2 tsp of each -- coriander and mustard seeds, black peppercorns, allspice berries

Bottled spring water

Olive oil

2- to 3-quart sized Mason jar, sterilized





Instructions:

Cut all but one of the lemons into 1 1/4-inch thick slices, place in a bowl and set aside. Juice the remaining lemon. In a small bowl or cup, mix the coriander and mustard seeds, peppercorns and allspice berries. Place one tablespoon of kosher salt and one bay leaf in the bottom of the Mason jar and begin layering in this order: lemon slice, kosher salt and some of the spice mixture. Use a clean small rubber spatula to push slices down as you go to extract the juice.

After the jar is about half full, add the second bay leaf. Once the jar is full you will add some of the lemon juice, followed by a little of the bottled spring water, leaving enough space to top off with olive oil (the oil prevent the lemons from coming into contact with air in the top of the jar).

With a clean, damp dish towel, wipe the outside rim and sides clean before placing lids on and sealing. Make sure lids are on very tight. Place jars on your counter top in a cool area of your kitchen and out of direct sunlight for 3 weeks. Shake the jars every few days or so to dissolve the salt. At the end of three weeks, place jars in the fridge for another 2 to3 weeks.

After about 5 to 6 weeks, the lemons are ready to use. At this point they can be stored in the pantry for 6 to 8 months and in the refrigerator for up to 1 year.





Using the preserved lemons:

Rinse the excess salt from the lemon before using. You can use the whole lemon for recipes, or just the rind.

Do not discard the liquid in the jar -- you can reuse it by adding more lemons as you remove the old ones. The liquid can be used in recipes for sauces, dressings, stews, soups or pasta dishes.