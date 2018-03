(CBS 8) - A former Padres player will be on probation for attacking his wife.



Marcus Giles admitted to assaulting his wife in their car in El Cajon last October. A judge placed him on three years' probation.

He is also ordered to take a year of domestic violence counseling. Giles can have contact with his wife, but can not annoy or abuse her.



Giles played for the Atlanta Braves for six seasons before joining the Padres in 2007. He was released later that year.