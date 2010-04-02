Chargers' Sproles signs contract tender

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) - Chargers running back-kick returner Darren Sproles has signed his one-year contract tender worth $7,283,000.

Sproles had been a restricted free agent. The Chargers placed the maximum first- and third-round tender on Sproles, meaning that had the five-year veteran signed an offer sheet with another team, the Chargers would have had the right to match the offer or receive first- and third-round draft picks as compensation for losing him.

San Diego announced Sproles' signing on Friday.

