Kim denies Taylor a Masters trip in playoff

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Anthony Kim made par on the first playoff hole Sunday to win the Houston Open and deny Vaughn Taylor a trip home to play in the Masters.

Kim, who had a chance to win in regulation until missing a 6-foot par putt, closed with a 70. It was his third PGA Tour victory, and first since the AT&T National in July 2008.

It was a crushing loss for Taylor, who grew up in Augusta, Georgia. The Houston Open was the last chance to qualify for the Masters, and Taylor gave himself a chance by making an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 68, then getting into a playoff when Kim made bogey.

They played No. 18 again in the playoff, and Kim hit his approach into 30 feet for a two-putt par. Taylor's tee shot found a bunker, his approach went into a greenside bunker, and he missed an 18-foot par putt.

"Hugely disappointed," Taylor said. "It's a tough pill to swallow."

The Houston Open went to a playoff for the second straight year. Paul Casey beat J.B. Holmes last year with a bogey on the first extra hole after Holmes drove into the water.

Kim and Taylor finished at 12-under 276.

Charl Schwartzel (67) and Graham DeLaet (68) finished one stroke back at 11 under. Shaun Micheel (65) was two shots behind, while Kevin Stadler (68) and Houston resident Jeff Maggert (70) finished four behind.

Kim, who shared the third-round lead with Bryce Molder, birdied the first hole on Sunday and maintained the outright lead until the bad putt on 18. He hit his approach into the greenside bunker, blasted out to 6 feet and missed to the right.

He struggled with his tee shots all weekend, but found the fairway on the playoff hole. Taylor hit the bunker on the right off the tee and couldn't recover.

Kim hit only 23 of 56 fairways in four rounds, the fourth-lowest total for a winner since 1983. He still earned his fourth straight top-25 finish this year and broke 70 for the fourth straight final round.

His last birdie on Sunday came at the short, par-4 12th, when he drove into the greenside bunker and got up and down for another birdie.

Taylor made the turn at 10 under, then birdied Nos. 12 and 13 to get a stroke away. Kim saved par with a delicate pitch from behind the 14th green, one of six straight pars before the short miss on 18.

Earlier in the day, Phil Mickelson finished 2 under after an eventful 71. He double-bogeyed three of his first 10 holes, then reeled off six straight birdies to match the best streak on tour this year.

During his hot stretch on the back nine, Mickelson pulled a special guest out of the gallery to carry his bag. Dr. Tom Buchholz, a radiation oncologist at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, is treating Mickelson's wife and mother, Amy and Mary, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer last summer.

Buchholz wasn't totally inexperienced. He was working in the pro shop at the Westchester Country Club after college in 1984 when he caddied for Allen Miller in the PGA Tour's Westchester Classic. Miller tied for 10th.

"It was a story we talked about over the many hours and weeks and months we've been together in the hospital," Mickelson said. "We went 3-for-3, three birdies."

Light rain fell in the morning, but the tournament avoided a weather delay for the first time since 2005.