Jackson family to face doctor charged in death

LOS ANGELES – More than a dozen members of Michael Jackson's family plan to appear in a courtroom where the doctor charged with causing his death is due for a hearing.

Dr. Conrad Murray has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The hearing agenda Monday is procedural — assigning a judge to try the case and setting a preliminary hearing date. Also at issue will be a medical board request to revoke his license to practice.

Allan Parachini, spokesman for the Los Angeles courts, said in addition to family members a large contingent of media from around the world also is expected and the sheriff's department is preparing for a crowd.

Jackson, 50, died last June after being rushed to a hospital from his Beverly Hills home.