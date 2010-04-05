Tiger hits the links for some Masters practice

Fred Couples, left, walks with Tiger Woods to the first green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., Monday, April 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods walked onto the first tee Monday to awkward silence from about 500 fans who gradually warmed up to him as he began a practice round at the Masters with Fred Couples.

"Welcome back, Tiger," came the occasional shout from the gallery.

With stubble trying to form a goatee, Woods turned to acknowledge the fans with a nod and a smile — something he rarely did before a sex scandal made him the source of so much ridicule.

It was his first time playing before a gallery since Nov. 15 at the Australian Masters and its sellout crowd in Melbourne, when Woods came from behind on the final day to win for the 82nd time in his career.

Woods teed off about 8 a.m., right as the gates to Augusta National opened. The crowd increased with every hole, and it included some familiar faces — Masters chairman Billy Payne was among those watching.

A helicopter circled the course without flying overhead.

Woods hooked his opening tee shot toward the ninth fairway and hit another. He walked briskly, chatting with Couples as fans lining the fairways took pictures of every step. Also getting plenty of attention was his swing coach Hank Haney, who posed for a half-dozen pictures behind the third tee.

Haney declined to talk about Woods or his game.

"Everyone can see for themselves how he's playing," Haney said.

Woods played the back nine on Sunday afternoon with Mark O'Meara when the course was closed.

"This is the place where you belong," O'Meara said he told Woods as they walked down the 10th fairway. "This is what you love to do."

The real test was to follow his practice round Monday — his first press conference since the public learned of his sordid extramarital affairs, which continue to be a sensation on the Internet and in tabloids.

His press conference is getting so much attention that Augusta National has asked media outlets for only one reporter to make sure every organization has a chance to fill the 207 seats in the press center.

Ever since he ran over a fire hydrant and into a tree in the early hours of Nov. 27 — that infamous car accident that sparked incredible revelations of rampant affairs — Woods has kept public comments to a minimum.

He issued two statements on his Web site about his infidelity. He spoke for 13 1/2 minutes to a small group of family and friends on Feb. 19 at PGA Tour headquarters. He announced he was returning to golf. And he gave a pair of five-minute interviews to TV networks.

This press conference, however, comes with no restrictions.

He won't be reading a script into a camera. He is facing a room full of reporters, who are not limited by time.

It was Augusta National that requested Woods speak on a Monday afternoon to avoid stealing the show from so many other Masters contenders who are to have press conferences on Tuesday.

A Masters official made it clear that Woods isn't running this show, however long it lasts.

"There's always going to be questions," O'Meara said. "But he's made a statement about what he's done. He's admitted his guilt, and now it's time for him to make things right. He'll figure it out. He's pretty tough."

Woods has run into a few players during the last month of practice at home in Florida. Brian Gay was among those who saw him at Augusta National last week when Woods was preparing for the Masters, although Gay didn't approach him.

Woods dipped his toes in the water Sunday afternoon, a lazy day of practice when only club members, employees and media are allowed inside the gates, and only players and their caddies are allowed on the course.

Woods strolled onto the new practice range at Augusta National, passing two reporters and offering a playful jab as he paused to shake hands. He chatted with Paul Casey while waiting for caddie Steve Williams to bring his bag, which has only the "TW" Nike logo — the first time playing without a corporate logo. He spoke on the putting green with Jim Furyk and his father.

Casey wanted to keep the conversation private, saying only that it was good to see Woods on the golf course again.

"It's where I'm used to seeing him," Casey said, choosing to keep their conversation private. "All of a sudden he appeared behind me. He was all business as usual — hit 10 balls and go play."

Most of the players have not seen him since he won the Australian Masters on Nov. 15, or when he played in Shanghai the week before. Furyk had not seen him since they celebrated a Presidents Cup victory on Oct. 11.

"He's probably here a little earlier than normal," Furyk said. "I've never seen him here on a Sunday. Generally, it's nice to have him back and I can't wait until he's out here and I don't have to answer any more questions about him."

There will be awkward times for many. Woods was friendly with plenty of players, but not terribly close with any of his peers. He has beaten them routinely over the years while piling up 82 victories worldwide and 14 majors.

Now, it's time to get introduced to a Woods no one knew.

He has been linked to more than a dozen women, although he has confessed to cheating only on his wife. "I have made you question who I am and how I could have done the things I did," Woods said in his 13 1/2-minute statement at Sawgrass on Feb. 19.

As for his golf? Stay tuned.

"He hit the ball pretty good today," O'Meara said. "He's been practicing the last three or four weeks. He's good to go. It's going to be a different thing for him. But if anyone can handle it, he can."

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.