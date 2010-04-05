News 8 viewers share their videos & pictures of earthquake - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8 viewers share their videos & pictures of earthquake aftermath

    A powerful earthquake swayed buildings from Los Angeles to Tijuana, killing two people in Mexico, blacking out cities and forcing the evacuation of hospitals and nursing homes. 
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Many of our viewers are sharing their photos and videos of Sunday's earthquake.

In this News 8 video story, Steve Price and Jeff Zevely show us some of the first-hand experiences.

