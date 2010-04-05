Calif. may raise fees to file ballot initiatives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It would become more costly to file a ballot initiative in California under a bill moving through the state Legislature.

The Assembly voted 43-22 Monday to raise the filing fee over the next six years from $200 to $2,000.

If the legislation becomes law, it would be the first time the fee will have been raised since it was imposed in 1943.

The bill's author, Democratic Assemblywoman Lori Saldana of San Diego, says a higher fee is needed to deter frivolous initiatives. She says many initiatives never make the ballot but cost the state money because the attorney general's office has to review the proposed text.

Republican lawmakers say a higher filing fee would make it difficult for individuals to advance their ideas. The bill now goes to the Senate.

