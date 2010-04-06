Governor declares state of emergency for Imperial County

Many of our viewers are sharing their photos and videos of Sunday's earthquake.

After the ground shook violently, small cracks formed on the rich soil and cement floors. They quickly became big cracks, spouting groundwater.

Pharmacy manager Robert Escalante walks past fallen bricks outside his store in downtown Calexico, Calif. Monday, April 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has proclaimed a state of emergency for Southern California's Imperial County, hit by damage from Sunday's earthquake across the border in Mexico.

The declaration will free up state resources to aid the recovery effort.

Calexico was the U.S. city hit hardest by the quake. Inspectors red-tagged nearly 80 percent of the city's historic downtown area Monday.

City Manager Victor Carrillo says the damage will easily total millions of dollars.

The port of entry was closed because of damage to a federal building and will not open until engineers finish inspecting it.

A spokeswoman for Imperial County's emergency operations says two people were injured and one was listed in critical condition.

She said she had no other details.

