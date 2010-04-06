Oprah Winfrey snags Rielle Hunter interview - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oprah Winfrey snags Rielle Hunter interview

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2009 file photo, Rielle Hunter holds her child as she is escorted from the Terry Sanford Federal Building and Courthouse in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds, file) FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2009 file photo, Rielle Hunter holds her child as she is escorted from the Terry Sanford Federal Building and Courthouse in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds, file)
In this Feb. 3, 2010 photo provided by GQ, Rielle Hunter holds Frances Quinn, her 2-year-old daughter fathered by John Edwards, at her home in Charlotte, N.C. In this Feb. 3, 2010 photo provided by GQ, Rielle Hunter holds Frances Quinn, her 2-year-old daughter fathered by John Edwards, at her home in Charlotte, N.C.

CHICAGO – Oprah Winfrey has landed the first televised interview with Rielle Hunter since former presidential candidate John Edwards first admitted two years ago that he had an affair with Hunter.

Harpo Productions said Tuesday that Hunter will appear on The Oprah Winfrey Show on an unspecified date.

GQ magazine last month published the first interview with Hunter in which she addressed the scandal. She told the magazine the affair ended in July 2008 and that the relationship is now something "different." She didn't say whether they are still romantically involved but said Edwards wants to be there for their 2-year-old daughter.

Edwards admitted in January that he is the girl's father after initially denying it. He and his wife, Elizabeth Edwards, are now separated.

___

On the Net:

http://www.oprah.com

 

