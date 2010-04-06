Poway skate park to start fingerprinting kids - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Poway skate park to start fingerprinting kids

Posted:

POWAY, Calif. (CBS 8) - No fingerprint, no entry.

It's the kind of security you would expect to hear about for CIA workers, but soon it's the way it's going to be for skateboarders in Poway.

In this CrimeFighters Alert video story, Shawn Styles reports on what triggered the park's new gate scanner, and when the controlled access to the skate park will start.

