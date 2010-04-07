Jon Gosselin sues Kate for custody of 8 children - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jon Gosselin sues Kate for custody of 8 children

Posted: Updated:
In this image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin , left, and her partner Tony Dovolani perform on 'Dancing with the Stars,' on Monday, March 29, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Larkey) In this image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin , left, and her partner Tony Dovolani perform on 'Dancing with the Stars,' on Monday, March 29, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Larkey)
In this publicity image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin and her partner Tony Dovolani perform on 'Dancing with the Stars,' Monday, April 5, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Larkey) In this publicity image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin and her partner Tony Dovolani perform on 'Dancing with the Stars,' Monday, April 5, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Larkey)
In this publicity image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin is shown ... AP Tue Apr 6, 7:05 PM ET Prev 4 of 8 Next In this publicity image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin is shown on 'Dancing with the Stars,' Monday, April 5, 2010 in Los Angeles. In this publicity image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin is shown ... AP Tue Apr 6, 7:05 PM ET Prev 4 of 8 Next In this publicity image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin is shown on 'Dancing with the Stars,' Monday, April 5, 2010 in Los Angeles.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Jon Gosselin has sued ex-wife Kate for primary custody of their eight children.

The former reality TV star also asked the Berks County Court on Wednesday to review his child support obligation.

Gosselin's attorney, Anthony List, has previously accused Kate Gosselin of neglecting the children because she appears on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," a charge her attorney rejected as "patently false."

In court papers, Jon Gosselin says his ex-wife "abuses" her authority when it comes to scheduling visits with the kids. He also claims an arbitrator failed to require Kate to provide documentation of the children's expenses.

The Gosselins appeared on the TLC reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8" until their marriage fell apart last year. They divorced in December.

Copyright 2010, The Associated Press

 

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 

  • Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:35:17 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.