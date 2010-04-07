Jon Gosselin sues Kate for custody of 8 children

In this publicity image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin is shown ... AP Tue Apr 6, 7:05 PM ET Prev 4 of 8 Next In this publicity image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin is shown on 'Dancing with the Stars,' Monday, April 5, 2010 in Los Angeles.

In this publicity image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin and her partner Tony Dovolani perform on 'Dancing with the Stars,' Monday, April 5, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Larkey)

In this image released by ABC, Kate Gosselin , left, and her partner Tony Dovolani perform on 'Dancing with the Stars,' on Monday, March 29, 2010 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ABC, Adam Larkey)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Jon Gosselin has sued ex-wife Kate for primary custody of their eight children.

The former reality TV star also asked the Berks County Court on Wednesday to review his child support obligation.

Gosselin's attorney, Anthony List, has previously accused Kate Gosselin of neglecting the children because she appears on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," a charge her attorney rejected as "patently false."

In court papers, Jon Gosselin says his ex-wife "abuses" her authority when it comes to scheduling visits with the kids. He also claims an arbitrator failed to require Kate to provide documentation of the children's expenses.

The Gosselins appeared on the TLC reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8" until their marriage fell apart last year. They divorced in December.

Copyright 2010, The Associated Press